Father's emotional tribute to daughter Lydia Ross killed in a road collision

The father of a young Ballymoney woman killed in car collision on Thursday night has paid an emotional tribute to his “princess” daughter on social media.

Lydia Ross - family photo issued by PSNI

Lydia Ross, 21, died following a single vehicle collision in Aghadowey shortly after 10.15pm on December 28.

In a social media post on Friday morning, Lydia’s heartbroken father Paul Ross posted a photo of them both together at a Ballymena United match on Boxing day.

He said: “Last night our beautiful daughter Princess Lydia was killed in a car accident, words can’t describe how we are feeling , my match going companion with Ballymena United every Saturday, this was our last selfie on Boxing Day.”

Paul Ross and daughter Lydia. Paul Ross X account

In one of more than 1,000 online responses, Ballymena United said: “We are very saddened to hear this @dunloy1 – from all at BUFC we extend our heartfelt condolences to you and your family and friends at this extremely difficult time. You have our thoughts and prayers in the days and weeks that lie ahead.”

Confirming the circumstances of the tragedy, a spokeswoman for the PSNI said: “Lydia Ross, 21, who was from the Ballymoney area, sustained serious injuries in a collision involving a blue Peugeot 207 in the Curragh Road area, which occurred shortly after 10.15pm yesterday evening, Thursday 28 December.

"She was taken to hospital for treatment, but sadly passed away from her injuries.”

The PSNI added: “Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including dash-cam, CCTV or other footage, is asked to contact Police on 101, quoting reference number 1887 of 28/12/23.”