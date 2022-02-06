Female pedestrian road victim (75) named by police.

Police have named an elderly female pedestrian struck by a lorry and killed in east Belfast as 75-year-old Eileen Harding.

By Mark Rainey
Sunday, 6th February 2022, 7:00 pm
Eileen Harding. Family photo provided to PSNI

The fatal collision occurred on the Upper Newtownards Road with the junction of Grampian Avenue around 9.15am on Thursday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police have said they would like to speak with two females who came to the assistance of Ms Harding.

Any witnesses are asked to ring police on 101 quoting reference number 368 03/02/22.

PoliceBelfast