Female pedestrian road victim (75) named by police.
Police have named an elderly female pedestrian struck by a lorry and killed in east Belfast as 75-year-old Eileen Harding.
Sunday, 6th February 2022, 7:00 pm
The fatal collision occurred on the Upper Newtownards Road with the junction of Grampian Avenue around 9.15am on Thursday.
Police have said they would like to speak with two females who came to the assistance of Ms Harding.
Any witnesses are asked to ring police on 101 quoting reference number 368 03/02/22.