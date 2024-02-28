Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It has emerged that rising costs have made the oldest two-day agricultural show in the island of Ireland "unsustainable".

The Fermanagh County Show returned last year in a new venue in Necarne Castle post-Covid.

However, it will no longer be held in its "normal format".

The team said escalating costs, increased demand for risk assessments and the cost of training for volunteers mean it is unfeasible to continue adding that the "serious disease status" of herds in Fermanagh was also a consideration.

The statement adds: “After much soul searching, we decided that Fermanagh County Show in its usual format is unsustainable and we do not have the voluntary workforce to roll it out.

"Covid had an adverse effect on the show and there is not the same pool of expertise available to act as stewards as many of the farmers that previously volunteered now work part time off farm."

It adds that “one of the biggest sections of the Show, the huge schoolchildren’s section with almost 3,000 entries is going ahead as normal with the judging of Phase 1 taking place after Easter”.

Mr Gerald Brown, Fintona, Co Tyrone, with his prize winning filly at the Enniskillen (Fermanagh) Show in August 1982. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives

“This reinforces County Fermanagh Farming Society’s objective of engaging with the younger members of our rural community in agricultural-based disciplines’" it adds.

“The successful Suckler Cow Classic and Breeding Heifer Derby will be judged on farms as a herds Competition,” says the statement. “This will be open to all Fermanagh farmers to encourage efficiency in breeding suckler calves for today’s commercial market. A leading judge will visit farms and shortlist the finalists, video footage will be taken and shown at the autumn prizegiving of the finalists”.

They add that a new initiative this year is “to find the top commercial sheep flock in Fermanagh” with sheep also being judged on farms across a number of criteria.

Further details for these competitions will be released later in Spring 2024.

Viewing the judging of cattle from ringside at the Enniskillen (Fermanagh) Show in August 1982. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives

