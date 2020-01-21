Fire reignites in south Belfast - NIFRS recalled to the site

A road in south Belfast has been closed again in both directions after a fire reignited in a building.

Blaze at three-storey building was 'arson' | PSNI launch investigation into 'deliberate ignition'

The blaze, which started around 1.10am on Tuesday morning, took place at the Blaze and Glaze restaurant on University Road .

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they were called back to the site after a small fire broke out on Tuesday.

A Tweet from the PSNI said: "The earlier fire on University Road has reignited and as such, the road has been closed in both directions. Please seek alternative routes."

In a statement the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said: "

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: “On Tuesday 21 January 2020 at 01:12am, Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) received a call to attend a fire at a building on University Road Belfast.

"At the height of firefighting operations 9 Appliances, including an aerial Appliance and a Specialist Command Unit were in attendance. 55 Firefighters from Fire Stations across Belfast and further afield attended the incident.

“Firefighters wore breathing apparatuses and used hose reel jets to tackle the fire.

"They remained on the scene and at approximately 11:07am the fire reignited.

"Firefighters are working hard to extinguish the fire and the incident is ongoing.”

