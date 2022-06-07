firmus energy reveals 24.54% price hike in Greater Belfast

Sustained increases in global wholesale gas prices have forced firmus energy to announce increases to its natural gas tariffs in the Greater Belfast network area by 24.54%.

This increase will take effect from July 1 2022.

The change in tariffs will mean an extra £5.68 per week on to the average household bill.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

firmus energy reveals 24.54% increase in the Greater Belfast network

Niall Martindale, interim managing director of firmus energy, said: “Sustained increases in wholesale commodity costs continue to affect the market and unfortunately we have no choice but to reflect these increases in our tariffs.

“Energy prices have increased across the board with similar rises in the cost of home heating oil, coal and electricity. We know this is not welcome, however, tariffs are set as a direct consequence of prices on the global market and are completely beyond our control. We are committed to reducing tariffs as soon as the market crisis subsides and enables us to do so.

“We appreciate it’s a very difficult time for many and we urge any of our customers who need further support to call our dedicated local team to discuss ways in which we can help. firmus energy previously supported the Department for Communities Energy Payment Support Scheme and we stand prepared to engage with Government on any future initiatives.”

firmus energy is Northern Ireland’s largest gas supplier. Customers seeking advice on their natural gas bills or direct debit payments should contact the firmus energy Customer Services team on 0330 024 9000.

For free and independent advice on how to save energy please contact NI Energy Advice Line on 0800 111 4455.