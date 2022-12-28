Imelda Quinn, who has a child who attends the Torrent Buddies in Co Tyrone, was killed on the M1 motorway near Dungannon on Monday.

Three other people, also from Co Tyrone, were killed in a separate two-vehicle collision near Cookstown on the same day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were Patrick Rogers, 26, and his mother-in-law Mary Duffy, 52 who were both in the same vehicle, and 80-year-old Jennifer Acheson who was driving a VW Golf travelling in the opposite direction.

The area near Cookstown after three people died following a two-vehicle crash on the Dungannon Road

Mrs Acheson, from Sandholes in Cookstown, is the sister of former Ulster Unionist MEP John Taylor who now sits in the House of Lords as Lord Kilclooney.

Praising Imelda Quinn, the Torrent Buddies group said they were “heartbroken" on hearing news of the tragedy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Imelda was a wonderful Mum to one of our Torrent Buddies, Nina and also a committee member. She was a very kind, generous and caring lady who we will miss so much,” they said in a Facebook message.

“I ask you all to keep her husband Gavin, her two beautiful girls Nina and Norah and all the McDonnell and Quinn families in your prayers. Rest is Peace Imelda," the post added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A family friend, also writing on Facebook, said: "No words for how heart broken I am to hear the passing of this beautiful girl. Imelda was one of a kind with the biggest heart of gold and was always on the end of the phone if I needed her no matter what.”

The CannyMan Galbally craft group also said its members were “heartbroken,” and added: “It is difficult to find words to articulate the incredible loss, grief and sorrow felt at this time”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patrick Rogers, who was the driver of a Nissan X-Trail involved in the Cookstown fatal collision, will be buried on Friday following a service at St Joseph and St Malachys Drummullan.

Until then he will repose at his parents home at Drapersfield Road in Cookstown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One friend described him as "one of the best funniest lads ever” and “a real gentleman,” while another said he had left him with “some good memories” that won’t be forgotten.

Mr Rogers’ wife and four children were also in the car at the time of the collision and are being treated in hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A funeral service for Jennifer Acheson will take place at Desertcreat Parish Church on Saturday at 11.30am.

A family death notice described Mrs Acheson as: “Beloved Wife of the late Walter, much loved mother of Terry, James, Tracey, Wayne and Michael, a loving mother-in-law and grandmother and dearest sister of John, Bill and Barbara.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cookstown collision occurred on the Dungannon Road shortly before 3.30pm on December 26.