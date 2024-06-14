First Orange arch on Shankill Road since mid-1960s officially opened by Grand Master

The Shankill Road arch. Pictured from L-R Jim McClenaghan, Ronnie Walker, William Hughes, Edward Stevenson, Spencer Beattie, Fred Worthington, Mervyn Bishop, John Patterson, Davy Hart, Rev Stanley Gamble. Photo: Pacemaker Press

​The first Orange arch to be erected on the main Shankill Road in Belfast since the mid-1960s was officially opened last night in a ceremony attended by Grand Master Edward Stevenson.

Several bands also took part in the celebrations, watched by large crowds lining the road in glorious evening sunshine.​

The new arch – complete with images of King William III, the late Queen, and King Charles III – is situated at the West Belfast Queen Elizabeth ll Memorial Orange Hall.

It was officially opened by Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, Mr Stevenson, and dedicated by Rev Dr Stanley Gamble, Grand Chaplain of Ireland, just after 7pm.

The Orange arch on the Shankill Road in Belfast

Chairman of the Shankill Orange Arch Committee Fred Worthington said: “The response of local businesses, clubs and individuals has been outstanding.

"The support of the Greater Shankill community and people across Northern Ireland and the UK mainland has been phenomenal.

"We have been greatly encouraged by the huge interest in this project and generous response it has received.”

Mr Worthington added: "We look forward to the future with confidence, as our Orange Institution continues to grow in the Greater Shankill.”

County Grand Master of Belfast Spencer Beattie thanked local businessman, and the project’s sponsor, Ian Bell, for his financial support for the arch.

“Thanks to the generosity of Ian Bell, the Orange family at ‘The West’ and the wider community of Greater Shankill has a cultural tradition restored,” Mr Beattie said.

"Ian Bell’s support has made a dream become a reality.

"This arch is in memory of Ian Bell’s late father, who was a local entertainer.

"A former member of the Orange Institution, Bro. William ‘Belter’ Bell, was a member of Old Boyne Island Heroes LOL 633.”

The bands paraded from Lanark Way to the arch, via Tennant Street, Snugville Street, Riga Street, Crimea Street and the Shankill Road.

One Shankill resident who attended the event, later tweeted: “Brilliant turnout and a beautiful evening for the opening of our arch.