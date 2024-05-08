Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Included in the list for Friday night (May 10), published on the Parades Commission website, are parades in Limavady, Lisburn and Loughgall.

Meanwhile, two parades are set to take place in Belfast on Saturday (May 11).

Star of the Roe Flute Band are hosting the parade in Limavady, Co Londonderry, on Friday night;

are hosting the parade in Limavady, Co Londonderry, on Friday night; The Pride of Knockmore Flute Band will host a parade in Lisburn on Friday night;

will host a parade in Lisburn on Friday night; and Hillhaven Flute Band will host their annual parade in Loughgall, Co Armagh, also on Friday night.

Meanwhile, in Belfast on Saturday:

South Belfast Protestant Boys Flute Band will host a parade beginning at 4.15pm.

will host a parade beginning at 4.15pm. and East Belfast Protestant Boys Flute Band will host their annual parade, which gets under way at 7.30pm.

Limavady

In Limavady, around 40 bands will take part in Friday night's parade, hosted by Star of the Roe Flute Band, according to the Parades Commission website. The parade gets under way at 8.30pm.

The parade route includes Mill Place, Ballyclose Street, Church Street, Alexander Road, Ballyclose Street, Main Street, Connell Street, Irish Green Street, Roemill Gardens, Roemill Road, Rathbrady Road, Massey Avenue, Protestant Street, Catherine Street, Linenhall Street, Main Street, and Lower Main Street.

The bands listed as taking part include Star of the Roe Flute Band, Ballyquinn Flute Band, Edenmore True Blues Flute Band, Pride of the Orange Ballynarrig Flute Band, Anaghloo Flute Band, Bovevagh Flute Band, Newbuildings Pride of the Orange & Blues, Burntollet Sons of Ulster Flute Band, Eastbank Protestant Boys Flute Band, Freeman Memorial Flute Band, Pride of the Bann Flute Band, UPB Flute Band, Benvarden Flute Band, Donaghy Flute Band, Drumheagles Flute Band, Tullaghans Sons of Liberty, Vow Accordion Band, Giants Causeway Protestant Boys Flute Band, Pride of the Maine Flute Band, Ballykeel Sons of Ulster Flute Band, North Ballymena Protestant Boys Flute Band, Randalstown Flute Band, Knockloughrim Accordion Band, Sgt Lindsay Mooney Memorial Flute Band, Ballymoughan Purple Guards Flute Band, Randalstown Flute Band, Newtownstewart Red Hand Defenders Flute Band, Cairncastle Flute Band, Moneydig Young Defenders Flute Band, Dunamoney Loyalist Flute Band, Portrush Sons of Ulster Flute Band, CYL Flute Band, Pride of the Village Coagh.

Lisburn

In Lisburn, around 40 bands will take part in Friday night's parade, hosted by Pride of Knockmore Flute Band. The parade gets under way at 8pm.

The main parade route includes Laganbank Road Carpark, Laganbank Road, Linenhall Street, Bridge Street, Market Square South, Market Square, Smithfield Street, Market Place, Chapel Hill, Longstone Roundabout, Chapel Hill, Bow Street, Market Square North, Railway Street, Wallace Avenue.

The bands listed as taking part include Lambeg Orange & Blues Flute Band, Pride of Ballymacash Flute Band, Lisburn Young Defenders Flute Band, Lisburn Fusiliers Flute Band, Crown Defenders, Sons of Ulster Dromore, Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band, Loyal Sons of Benagh Flute Band, East Belfast Protestant Boys Flute Band, Skeogh Flute Band, Omagh Protestant Boys Flute Band, Rathcoole Protestant Boys Flute Band, South Belfast Young Conquerers Flute Band, Pride of the Shore Flute Band, Portadown Defenders Flute Band, Clogher Protestant Boys Flute Band, Armagh True Blues Band, Downshire Guiding Star Flute Band, Dunmurry Protestant Boys Flute Band, Bangor Protestant Boys Flute Band, Ballyclare Sons of Ulster, Ulster Grenadiers Flute Band, Newtownards Protestant Boys, Donaghadee Flutes & Drums, Ulster First Flute Band, Downpatrick Red Hand Defenders, Ballygowan True Blues Flute Band, Crimson Star Flute Band, Shankill Star Flute Band, Goldsprings True Defenders Flute Band, Bessbrook True Blues, Derryloran Boyne Defenders, Pride of Ballinran, Mourne Young Defenders, Upper Falls Protestant Boys, Kilclooney Volunteers Flute Band, South Belfast Protestant Boys Flute Band.

Loughgall

In Loughgall, around 30 bands will take part in Friday night's parade, hosted by Hillhaven Flute Band. The parade gets under way at 7.30pm.

The host band only will parade from the former police station, Ballygasey Road, Main Street, Old Road (Turning ouside Orchard Drive), Old Road, Main Street, Ballygasey/Cloverden (Turn), former police station. The main parade route is then as follows: Orchard Park/Drive, Old Road, Main Street, Ballygasey Road, Turning at junction at Cloverden Road, former police station.

The bands listed as taking part include Cormeen Flute Band, Drumderg Flute Band, Portadown True Blues, Portadown Defenders, Rising Sons of the Valley, Pride of the Birches, Mullabrack Accordion Band, Brackey Flute Band, Ballymacall Flute Band, Craigavon Protestant Boys, Upper Bann Fusiliers, Markethill Protestant Boys Flute Band, Kilcluney Volunteers Flute Band, Armagh True Blues, Blair Memorial Flute Band, Bessbrook True Blues, Monaghan Auld Fife and Drum, Enniskillen Fusiliers, Shankill Protestant Boys Flute Band, Shankill Road Defenders Flute Band, Regimental Band East Belfast, Tamnamore Flute Band, Clogher Protestant Boys Flute Band, Ballyrea Boyne Defenders Flute Band, Downshire Guiding Star, Upper Falls Protestant Boys, Ballynafeigh Apprentice Boys, Derrylee Flute Band, Clogher Valley Grenadiers Flute Band, Dollingstown Star of the North, Royal Hillsborough Protestant Boys Flute Band, Chambre Flute Stewartstown, Star of David Accordion Band.

South Belfast

In south Belfast, around 35 bands will take part in Saturday afternoon's parade, hosted by South Belfast Protestant Boys Flute Band. The parade gets under way at 4.15pm.

The host band only will parade from Barrington Gardens, Abington Drive, Donegal Road, Monarch Street, Monarch Parade, Rockland Street, Donegal Road, Barrington Gardens. The main parade route is then as follows: Abington Drive, Donegal Road, Monarch Street, Rockland Street, Donegal Road, Barrington Gardens.

The bands listed as taking part include Noel Clarke Memorial Flute Band, South Belfast Young Conquerors, Sons of Ulster Shankill, Cormeen Rising Sons of William, Constable Anderson Memorial, Pride of Ballymacash Flute Band, Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band, Craigavon Protestant Boys, Pride of Knockmore, Pride of the Maine, Upper Falls Protestant Boys, Lambeg Orange and Blue, Kilcluney Volunteers Flute Band, Portadown True Blues, Ulster First Flute Band, Rathcoole Protestant Boys, Newtownards Protestant Boys, Robert Graham Memorial, Portadown Defenders, Armagh True Blues Band, Ballycraigy Sons of Ulster, Blackskull Orange & Blue Flute Band, Ballyclare Protestant Boys, Braniel Loyal, Bangor Protestant Boys, Ulster Grenadiers Flute Band, Dunmurry Protestant Boys, Shankill Star Flute Band, William Savage Memorial Flute Band, Pride of the East, Cloughfern Young Conquerors Flute Band, Hillsborough Protestant Boys Flute Band, Finaghy True Blues, Annalong Single Star.

East Belfast

In east Belfast, around 45 bands will take part in Saturday night's parade, hosted by East Belfast Protestant Boys Flute Band. The parade gets under way at 7.30pm.

The main parade route includes Chamberlain Street, Newtownards Road, Bloomfield Avenue, Beersbridge Road, Castlecatt Road, Templemore Avenue, Albertbridge Road, Templemore Avenue, Newtownards Road, Chamberlain Street.