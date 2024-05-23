Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There are five major band parades in Northern Ireland this weekend, taking place over Friday and Saturday.

On Friday night (May 24), there is a parade in Banbridge.

Meanwhile, parades are set to take place in Comber, Portavogie, Sixmilecross and Garvagh on Saturday night (May 25).

Corbet Accordion Band are hosting the parade in Banbridge, Co Down, on Friday night;

are hosting the parade in Banbridge, Co Down, on Friday night; Goldsprings True Defenders Flute Band will host their annual parade in Comber, Co Down, on Saturday night;

will host their annual parade in Comber, Co Down, on Saturday night; Portavogie Red Hand Defenders Flute Band are hosting their parade in Portavogie, Co Down, on Saturday night;

are hosting their parade in Portavogie, Co Down, on Saturday night; Brackey Flute Band will host their parade in Sixmilecross, Tyrone, on Saturday night;

will host their parade in Sixmilecross, Tyrone, on Saturday night; and Moneydig Young Conquerors Flute Band will host their annual parade in Garvagh, Co Londonderry, also on Saturday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Banbridge

In Banbridge, around 40 bands will take part in Friday night's parade, hosted by Corbet Accordion Band. The parade gets under way at 7.15pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parade route includes Commercial Road Car Park, Commercial Road, Newry Street, Crozier Monument, and Newry Street.

According to the Parades Commission website, the bands listed as taking part include Kinallen Flute Band, Kilcluney Volunteers Flute Band, Inch Flute Band, Skeogh Flute Band, Crossgar Young Defenders Flute Band, Ardarragh Accordion Band, Leganney Accordion Band, Aughlisnafin Accordion Band, Derryfubble Accordion Band, Edgarstown Accordion Band, Star of David Accordion Band, Loyal Sons of Benagh Flute Band, South Down Defenders Flute Band, Downshire Guiding Star Flute Band, Pride of the Hill Flute Band, Moneyslane Flute Band, Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band, Rising Sons of the Valley Flute Band, Portadown True Blues Flute Band, Seargent White Memorial Flute Band, Drumderg Young Loyalists Flute Band, Craigavon Protestant Boys Flute Band, Donaghmore Accordion Band, Bessbrook True Blues Flute Band, Clogher Protestent Boys Flute Band, Red Hand Defenders Flute Band, Blackskull Orange and Blue Flute Band, Star of Down Flute Band, William Sterritt Memorial Flute Band, Seapatrick Flute Band, Sons of Ulster, Ballycoan Flute Band, Lisnaward Flute Band, Quilly True Blues Flute Band, Grallagh Flute Band, William Johnston Memorial Accordion Band, Derryfubble Accordion Band, Dunmurry Protestant Boys Flute.

Comber

In Comber, around 30 bands will take part in Saturday night's parade, hosted by Goldsprings True Defenders Flute Band. The parade gets under way at 7.30pm.

The parade route includes Old Belfast Road, Mill Street, Castle Street, Comber Square, Bridge Street, Darragh Road, Stricklands Garage, Newtownards Road, Bridge Street, Comber Square, High Street, Brae Side, Ballygowan Road, Railway Street, and Comber Orange Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Parades Commission website, the bands listed as taking part include Monkstown, Newtownards Protestant Boys, William Savage Memorial Toye Flute Band, Crimson Star Comber, Ballygowan True Blues, North Down Flute Band, Sons of Ulster Newtownards, Pride of Ballybeen, East Belfast Protestant Boys, Gertrude Star, Bangor Protestant Boys, Robert Graham Memorial, Pride of Whitehill Flute Band, Ballynahinch Flute Band, Tullycarnett Flute Band, Star of Down [Maghera], Red Hand Defenders Downpatrick, South Belfast Young Conquerers, South Belfast Protestant Boys, Ulster First Flute, Portadown True Blues, Portadown Defenders, Armagh True Band, Lilly of the Valley Accordion, Flutes and Drums Donaghadee, North Down Defenders, Shankill Star, The Loyal, East Belfast FB, Pride of the Maine , Pride of the Shore Flute Band, Shore Road Fifes and Drums, Sons of Ulster Shankill, Pride of Ballymacash, Lisburn Young Defenders, Lambeg Orange & Blues Flute Band, Inch Flute Band, William Strain William Lightbody Memorial Flute Band, Newtownards Melody.

There are five major band parades in Northern Ireland this weekend - in Banbridge on Friday night, and in Comber, Portavogie, Sixmilecross and Garvagh on Saturday night

Send us your parade videos

Did you know you can share your parade videos with the News Letter, to be published on our media channels? Visit here for details of how to submit your videos

Portavogie

In Portavogie, around 25 bands will take part in Saturday night's parade, hosted by Portavogie Red Hand Defenders Flute Band (45th anniversary). The parade gets under way at 7pm.

The parade route includes Portavogie Community Centre, New Harbour Road, Harbour Road, Springfield Road, Lawson Gardens, Springfiled Road, New Road, Main Road, New Harbour Road, and Portavogie Community Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Parades Commission website, the bands listed as taking part include Donaghadee Flutes & Drums, Star and Crown Castledawson, Bangor Protestant Boys, North Down Defenders, Kirkistown Pipe Band, Sons of Ulster Flute Band Newtownards, Crimson Star Comber, Rathcool Protestant Boys Flute Band, Dunmurry Protestant Boys Flute Band, Newtownards Melody, North Down First Flute, William Strain William Lightbody Memorial Flute Band, Ballyhalbert Melody Flute Band, Clogher Protestent Boys Flute Band, Ballywalter Flute Band, Greyabbey Flute Band, Robert Graham Memorial Flute Band, Gertrude Star Flute Band, East Belfast Protestant Boys Flute Band, Portaferry Accordion Band, Mourne Young Defenders Flute Band, Braniel Loyal Flute Band, Ulster Grenadiers Flute Band.

Sixmilecross

In Sixmilecross, around 30 bands will take part in Saturday night's parade, hosted by Brackey Flute Band (10th anniversary). The parade gets under way at 8.30pm.

The parade route includes Cooley Road, Kerrs Villas, Main Street, and Cloughfin Orange Hall.

According to the Parades Commission website, the bands listed as taking part include Cormeen Flute Band, Sixmilecross Pipe Band, Cloughfin Pipe Band, Omagh Protestant Boys, Omagh True Blues, Blair Memorial, Red Hand Defenders Newtownstewart, Castlederg Auld Boys, Castlederg Young loyalists, Pride of the Derg FB, Mountfield Pipe Band, Killycurragh Pipe Band, Montober Flute Band, Clogher Valley Grenadiers, South Fermanagh Loyalist Auld Boys, Ballinamallard Accordion Band, Blacksessigh Acc Band, Pomeroy Flute Band, Ballymacall Flute Band, Eden Flute Band, Ballymoughan Flute Band, Magheraglass, Tamnamore Flute Band, Sgt White Bush, Drumquin Pipe Band, Cowan Memorial Flute Band, Pride of the Village Flute Band Beragh, Eden Defenders Flute Band, Sons of William Cookstown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Garvagh

In Garvagh, around 40 bands will take part in Saturday night's parade, hosted by Moneydig Young Conquerors Flute Band (50th anniversary). The parade gets under way at 8pm.

The parade route includes Rectory Park, Coleraine Road, Main Street, Kurin Road, Main Street, Coleraine Road, Rectory Park.