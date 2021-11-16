Five more people die with Covid-19 and 1,698 test positive

A hospital bed

So far a total of 2,802 have died in the pandemic in NI.

That number includes 1,538 men and 1,273 women.

There are now 429 people with Covid-19 in our hospitals - 35 of that number battling for their lives in ICU.

There are now 34 cases of Covid-19 in NI Care Homes.

Ni hospitals are now sitting at 106% occupancy levels.

