A Halloween film based on a horror themed video game available for 12 year-olds has received a 15A classification in Belfast, despite opposition from unionist politicians.

At the Belfast City Council Licensing Committee this week, elected representatives pushed through a decision to allow the 15A classification for the film ‘Five Nights at Freddies’ - a rating which is not used by the British Board of Film Classification who have given the film a 15 classification.

15A, used in the Republic of Ireland, is for films deemed appropriate for viewers of fifteen and over, but also may be seen by younger children who are accompanied by an adult. In the United States the film has a PG-13 rating.

Five Nights at Freddy’s is based on a video game which has a PEGI age rating of 12, so part of the fanbase will be early teens. It is due for release on October 27.

Michael McAdam, managing director of the Movie House chain in Northern Ireland, made the request to the council for the 15A classification. Last year he set a precedent after making a similar request for The Batman. After initially refusing the request for The Batman, the council permitted the use of the 15A in Northern Ireland for the first time.

The decision has to be ratified at the full council, which will not convene until Wednesday November 1, after Halloween.

The Belfast Council decision means that not only Movie House cinemas are able to show the film with a 15A classification, but so will any cinema in the Belfast Council area that notifies City Hall in advance.

Michael McAdam stated in a letter to the council: “Many cinema owners across the UK share my view that some movies should have a new rating of 15A that would give parents a greater power to choose what films their children can see.

“Parents find it hard to understand why they have the power to choose a 12A film for their children but not a 15 rated film.

“This can cause frustration and embarrassment for those who arrive at the cinema and are then prevented from seeing the film. We anticipate that this will be the case for Five Nights at Freddy’s, which has been awarded a 15 certificate in the UK.”

At the council meeting SDLP Councillor Gary McKeown said: “There are concerns from operators around the viability of providing the film in a way in which is appropriate for the audience, and there is the fact we have a land border with a jurisdiction that has a more broad range of ratings available.” He said there was “no desire in the council to sit through films and rate them.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Tomás Ó Néill proposed the council give the film a 15A rating. He said: “While I appreciate there is a lot of thought that goes into the guidance, especially around this age, where children are at different stages of development, I would agree that it is parents that should make the decision, because parents know their children best.”

DUP Alderman Dean McCullough unsuccessfully proposed deferring a decision on the classification until after committee members had seen the film.

He told the BBFC Representative Edward Lamberti, who attended the committee: “It appears you are wasting your time, and it is quite likely your expertise is not going to be taken into consideration, as it appears there are other ‘experts’ in the room who have not even had sight of the film.”

He added: “I appreciate Mr McAdam is in something of a predicament, I appreciate parents do arrive with children, I appreciate there are complexities with the ages that are set in something of a grey area.

“It is quite clear that elements of this council ignore official bodies in this country. If you follow the logic of others, you could just reclassify anything, anytime you want. You could look to the Republic, you could look to other parts of Europe or the world, you could reclassify at will.

“The crux of the matter is that we have a national standard influenced by the general public, that is tested and measured against reputable bodies.”

He said: “If something happens, and I hope it doesn’t, then let the council be accountable for that.”