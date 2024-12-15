Flats approved despite concerns over Orange and Royal Black events in the area

The three-storey building to be turned into an apartment block is in close proximity to Carleton Street Orange Hall & Heritage Centre

Planning approval has been granted for the conversion of a Portadown shop into seven apartments despite opposition from Carleton Street Orange Hall and Heritage Centre, based next door.

The planning application was lodged by Stephen McCrory, Derrylileagh Road, Portadown, on behalf of Martin Kelly, Gorestown Road, Dungannon.

Planning officers wrote in their report: “The site at 2-4 Carleton Street, Portadown, contains a three-storey building which opens on ground-floor level onto the street.

“The ground floor is currently being used as a charity shop, while the first and second floor appear vacant.

“The use of the premises for residential use would not be incongruous, and would be an appropriate use within the locality.

“The building will remain the same. The only discernible change will be at ground-floor level with the removal of the commercial windows, and the replacement with windows which maintain the first and second-floor window pattern.

“The use will not change the character of the area, and officers consider the use of the building for residential purposes acceptable.

The report goes on to address concerns expressed by the Trustees of Carleton Street Orange Hall & Heritage Centre.

They wrote in their letter of objection: “Our concern is that the seven apartments will create extra parking problems both day and night, especially as St. Mark’s Parochial Hall is next door to us.

“The Orange Hall & Heritage Centre is used by many Orange Lodges, Black Preceptories, Women’s Orange Lodges, junior female and male Orange Lodges, Apprentice Boys of Derry Lodges, bands practising, band competitions, dances, Portadown Heritage Tours Limited, Over 50s Club, Knitting Club and Carleton Street Community Development activities, coupled with the activities of St. Mark’s Parochial Hall.

“It makes the street a busy hub for the local community. The street is also the starting and finishing point of the many loyal Orange Order and youth organisation parades, with them forming up outside 2-4 Carleton Street.

“Based on the above, it is our view the proposal would not fit in with Carleton Street Orange Hall & Heritage Centre which has been functioning since 1875.”

Addressing the objectors’ concerns, the planning officers wrote: “The parking requirements have been considered within the body of the report.