For forgiveness to be truly possible for Troubles crimes, perpetrators must show regret and remorse: victims charity

His comments come after a series of events held by the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) which brought together the victims commissioner, a range of clergy from across NI’s denominational churches, public policy makers and those involved in the wider area of good relations.

The study entitled ‘The Unwanted Baggage of Forgiveness’ culminated in Stormont gathering attended by guests from Rwanda and the USA.

The event brought panellists together with victims of the Troubles considering Biblical teaching against a therapeutic-based approach to issues like forgiveness, remorse and justice.

Rev Alan Irwin with a photo of his late father Thomas James Irwin

SEFF’s director of services Mr Donaldson explains the purpose of the project: “A group of SEFF representatives who have a personal faith in Jesus Christ embarked last August on a personal and collective journey to examine, to learn and to listen to Rwanda’s ‘Forgiveness and Reconciliation’ model.

“The core concern each shared was their perception of being judged by some within the church and society who insist they must forgive, in order to move on, that this in some way will release them from the bondage of the past. This was viewed by this group and so many other victims/survivors as an additional and unwanted baggage or burden placed upon them.

“As a group which has considered these issues deeply, we believe strongly that for forgiveness to be fully possible that there requires to be regret and remorse expressed by the perpetrator and a will to repent and to restitute, to take responsibility for actions committed. If all of this is in place, then there is a transformative climate from which victims/survivors can then consider their response.”

Members of SEFF's Project Team are Mr Kenny Donaldson, Paul Toombs – son of Ivan Toombs, murdered by The Provisional IRA, Yvonne Black – widow of David Black, murdered by The 'New' IRA, Sammy and Katie Heenan – son and granddaughter of William Heenan, murdered by The Provisional IRA, Canon Rev Alan Irwin – son of Thomas Irwin and nephew of Frederick Irwin, both murdered by The Provisional IRA.

Rev Irwin said: "While the use of language has and continues to cause hurt, forgiveness was one of many areas that equally needed a re-evaluation of what it meant from the biblical understanding to that of societal. Of how many now put a therapeutic type of forgiveness ahead of the biblical model that those of us from a Christian faith hold too. In that we have seen that acknowledging wrongdoing, remorse, repentance, and restitution have become the unwanted baggage of forgiveness.

“This engagement with clergy, journalists, and policy makers, to those in Rwanda, and America learning from their experiences of how they understand forgiveness, the difficulties that emerge has been a very worthwhile exercise. The diverse range of views and experiences has taught us that there are still those who hold to the biblical model of forgiveness, conditional on repentance.”

