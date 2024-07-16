Ford Capri 2024: New electric SUV version 'will never achieve legendary status' of iconic car used by CI5 in The Professionals, fan says
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Launched in the late 1960s, the original Capri gained a huge following in the 1980s where its long bonnet made it a European rival to America’s famous ‘muscle cars’.
Built in the UK for much of its life, the Capri claimed cult status on these shores, appearing in a number of iconic television shows such as The Professionals.
The TV crime series in the 1970s and 1980s had Ray Doyle (Martin Shaw), William Bodie (Lewis Collins) and George Cowley (Gordon Jackson) play agents of 'CI5' where they famously used Ford Capris in operations to foil national security hazards.
However, having been retired for decades, Ford has now called the revered Capri brand back up for service for a completely different vehicle – an electric SUV.
The new Capri has a range of up to 390 miles and will be available in both rear- and all-wheel-drive setups. Ford claims that it will manage 0-60mph in 6.2 seconds in the former and 5.1 seconds in the latter, too. The recommended price is £42,000.
By contrast the last petrol Capris rolled off production lines around 1986, costing around £11,000 for the highest end models. The 1978 3000S X-Pack boasted 177hp / 130kw under its long bonnet.
Newtownards man Alan Gourley, a founding member and Chairman of The Capri Club of Northern Ireland, has lovingly owned a 280 Capri for 30 years.
He says there has been somewhat of "a backlash" against the new model on social media fan pages for the original car.
"I have watched with anticipation to see if Ford would reintroduce the Capri and in what format," he told the News Letter.
"But now that it’s happened, like many of the original Capri owners and enthusiasts, I have to admit I’m very disappointed.
"Ford have used the name on something that bears no resemblance to the original coupe and its 'legendary' styling which enthusiasts worldwide loved about the Capri.
"The use of Capris by Bodie and Doyle in the Professionals series boosted the popularity of the coupe back in the eighties. But I doubt we will see a remake of it with the CI5 chasing criminals around London in the new electric version!"
He notes the original was branded as 'the car you always promised yourself' back in 1969 when launched.
"I don’t see this modern electric version having that same appeal, even if it had come as a petrol or diesel car."
He suggests the new Capri is very similar in shape and size to Ford's Mustang Mach E, which he argues hasn’t been a great sales success.
"So why has Ford gone down the same route with the new Capri which looks very similar to the Mach E?"
Had Ford called the new electric hatchback the Cortina or Granada, he suggests, it may not have received the same “backlash” on Capri fan pages.
"I like the name, but only as it has drawn attention to the beloved original.
"Time will tell how the general public react, but one thing is certain; it will not develop the legendary status of the original."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.