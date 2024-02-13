All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

​Former Archbishop of Canterbury slams Welby over stance on migration to Britain

​Former Archbishop of Canterbury Lord George Carey has accused his successor the Rev Justin Welby of being "blind" to the social and cultural impact of mass migration to Britain.
Lord Carey said the Church of England’s opposition had disturbed him by "its ferocity and intensity”Lord Carey said the Church of England’s opposition had disturbed him by "its ferocity and intensity”
Lord Carey said the Church of England’s opposition had disturbed him by "its ferocity and intensity”
By Billy Kennedy
Published 13th Feb 2024, 00:00 GMT

​His criticism comes as judges have raised concerns that some ''unquestioning” church leaders are being ''duped'' by asylum seekers who convert to Christianity in order to avoid deportation. They questioned the motives of some converts.

However, the Church of England denied claims that it is complicit in a "conveyor belt" of asylum seeker baptisms.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lord Carey, writing in the Sunday Telegraph, accused Archbishop Welby and other bishops in the House of Lords of overlooking the impact of mass migration on “our culture, our infrastructure and our common life in the United Kingdom”.

He also linked the ongoing dispute over conversions of asylum seekers to Archbishop Welby and other bishops’ opposition to government plans on migration.

He said the church’s opposition had disturbed him by "its ferocity and intensity”.

Related topics:BritainChurch of England