​Former Archbishop of Canterbury slams Welby over stance on migration to Britain

Lord Carey said the Church of England’s opposition had disturbed him by "its ferocity and intensity”

​His criticism comes as judges have raised concerns that some ''unquestioning” church leaders are being ''duped'' by asylum seekers who convert to Christianity in order to avoid deportation. They questioned the motives of some converts.

However, the Church of England denied claims that it is complicit in a "conveyor belt" of asylum seeker baptisms.

Lord Carey, writing in the Sunday Telegraph, accused Archbishop Welby and other bishops in the House of Lords of overlooking the impact of mass migration on “our culture, our infrastructure and our common life in the United Kingdom”.

He also linked the ongoing dispute over conversions of asylum seekers to Archbishop Welby and other bishops’ opposition to government plans on migration.