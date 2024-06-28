Former BBC Radio Ulster presenter Sean Rafferty was 'shell-shocked' at being replaced on Radio 3 after 27 years
The In Tune presenter, 77, says he was summoned to a meeting with the station controller and told that he was losing his job
The news was delivered by Sam Jackson, the former Classic FM boss who was brought in last year as the head of Radio 3.
In a press release this week, the BBC announced that it was bidding “a fond farewell” to Rafferty.
However, speaking to The Daily Telegraph later, Rafferty said: “It would have been nice to go on my terms and for it to have been done with a little more respect.”
Rafferty said that he learned of his departure several weeks ago when called to a meeting with the controller. “The suggestion came from the new boss at the helm, Sam Jackson,” he said.
“I did feel slightly shell-shocked. I think I just gaped like a fish - have I misheard this? Then his number two was there and said, ‘We’d love you to stay on the radio, on Sundays’.”
He turned down the offer.
Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, Rafferty suggested there is a discrepancy between the BBC’s public statements and the way it treats staff.
“You look at all the things they say, they talk about respect for everybody,” he said.
The surprise of being told his services were no longer required was partly due to the fact that Mr Jackson had previously told him he was doing a great job. “I had a meeting with him when he came in. He said, ‘It’s all going well, I love what you’re doing.’
The BBC did not dispute that it had chosen to replace Rafferty on In Tune. A spokesperson said: “Sean was offered a new weekly programme as well as presenting opportunities on Radio 3. Unfortunately, Sean made the decision that he would rather leave the BBC, which we all respect.”In its statement announcing the Radio 3 changes, Mr Jackson said: “After over 50 years of broadcasting, nearly three decades of which have been on BBC Radio 3, Sean Rafferty’s impact has been immeasurable - and we all wish him the very best for the future.”
