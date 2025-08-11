Former Blue Peter editor Biddy Baxter dies aged 92

Biddy Baxter, the pioneering television producer who transformed Blue Peter into a national institution, has died aged 92, the BBC said.

As editor of the popular children’s programme between 1965 and 1988, she introduced viewer engagement segments including the national appeals and the famous Blue Peter badge.

Former presenter on the show Peter Duncan remembered her as “a true force of nature”.

He told BBC Breakfast: “For me, she was a wonderful, inspiring person, and not just for her presenters, but for what she got onto BBC television, and the kind of things she projected about young people.

File photo dated 22/6/1988 of Biddy Baxter (centre) with two of the former presenters, Caron Keating (left) and Yvette Fielding. Biddy Baxter, the pioneering television producer who transformed Blue Peter into a national institution, has died aged 92, the BBC said.

“She was a true enthusiast and a supporter of young people.”

He added: “She was truly a one-off within the BBC. I think that if something upset her, she would trail off to see the DG (director-general) and tell him what she thought, really. So we need people like that now more than ever.”

Born Joan Maureen Baxter in Leicester to Bryan Reginald Baxter and Dorothy Vera (nee Briers), she studied at St Mary’s College, Durham University, where she first encountered recruitment flyers for the BBC.

She joined the public broadcaster as a radio studio manager in 1955, and was promoted to producing Schools Junior English programmes and Listen With Mother, before making the transition to television.

Biddy Baxter, the pioneering television producer who transformed Blue Peter into a national institution, has died aged 92, the BBC said. Issue date: Monday August 11, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Fiona Hanson/PA Wire

Baxter took over as editor of Blue Peter in 1965, several years after the programme’s launch.

Baxter served as editor for more than two decades, winning two Bafta awards and receiving 12 nominations.

Upon her departure from the show in 1988, she was awarded the programme’s highest honour, a gold Blue Peter Badge.

“I didn’t want to do anything other than Blue Peter,” she told The Guardian in 2013.

“I certainly never wanted to be an administrator or in charge of anything.

“It was an absolute dream and I never wanted to do anything else.

“It was a terrific time to be in television.”

She continued to act as a consultant to BBC directors-general John Birt and Sir Michael Checkland after her departure, and received the special award at the Bafta Children’s Awards in 2013.