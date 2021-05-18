The much loved Northern Ireland actor, who has played Jim McDonald on and off since 1989, posted an image of Rex on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon with a caption that read:

"My heart is busted," said Mr. Lawson.

"Rex died in my arms yesterday morning.

Former Coronation Street actor, Charlie Lawson and his beloved dog, Rex, who sadly passed away yesterday.

"To all folk out there going through losing a brother, for that’s what he was, smile soon. Xxx," he added.

Soon after posting the image, Mr. Lawson began to receive hundreds of messages from normal everyday folk looking to express their sadness and pass on their sympathies.

"Sad news Charlie. I’m sure you give him the best life he could have had. Never easy to lose a best friend," tweeted one man.

Fellow former Coronation Street actor John Bowe who played Duggie Ferguson from 1999 to 2002 also passed on his some comforting words.

"Sorry Charlie. I had a ‘Rex’ once too. Tyrannosaurus Rex, Sandylands Lab. Fond memories. Take care. J."

