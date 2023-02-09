Former female Presbyterian minister expresses disappointment at anti-female ordination stance of incoming moderator

Rev Dr Liz Hughes, who retired from the Presbyterian Church after almost four decades, told Good Morning Ulster today: "[He] is a lovely guy and I think it's great as a church that represents both north and south of the border that we've a minister who is based in Dublin becoming our next moderator.

"I even voted for him myself, but I was so disappointed when I heard what he had to say about disagreeing with women being ordained.

"I immediately thought of any young woman who might have felt that God is calling her into ministry and how utterly discouraged and confused she would be after listening to what the Moderator-Designate has said.”

Rev Dr Sam Mawhinney was elected Moderator-Designate of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland on Tuesday. Picture by William Cherry /PressEye

Also on Good Morning Ulster was Rev Ben Preston from Craigyhill Presbyterian Church in Larne, who said: “I, like many, hold that there’s clear teaching on who should hold that specific role of ruling and teaching authority in the church, but I see all kinds of ministry work that men and women are both involved with, but we hold this position peacefully within PCI, the church does ordain women.”

He added: “What we’re given is a freedom of conscience to exercise and be excused from the ceremony of actually ordaining women.”

Their comments came after an interview given by the Moderator-Designate Dr Mawhinney, who had been Assembly Buildings in Belfast on Wednesday for a photocall after being voted into the position on Tuesday.

Interview opportunities were strictly limited though Dr Mawhinney spoke to BBC NI, who asked for his views on the ordination of women.

He said: "My own personal position is that I am not in favour of the ordination of women and that's a position that I hold, but I respect the Presbyterian Church's view and that there are people who disagree with me on that.

"I don't want to make it a primary issue, but it is something that I hold."

Rev Trevor Gribben, clerk of the General Assembly and general secretary of PCI, said: “The clear, longstanding and settled position of our General Assembly is that the Presbyterian Church in Ireland ordains men and women on an equal basis.

“This means that in a local congregation both men and women can be, and often are, elected to the position of elder. Likewise, at denominational level, both men and women can apply to be students for the ministry, trained in our college and become eligible to be ordained as full ministers of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland.

"While this is the clear policy of our denomination, on this particular issue the church permits those who genuinely and sincerely differ from its position to hold a different personal view. Nonetheless the church’s position is clear.”

During the BBC NI interview Dr Mawhinney said that he wanted to bring an "all-Ireland perspective" to his role but wouldn’t be drawn into the politics of a united Ireland.

