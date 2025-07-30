Tribute was paid to former mayor of Carrickfergus Sean Neeson at this month’s meeting of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, at The Braid, in Ballymena, recently.

Mid and East Antrim mayor Councillor Jackson Minford said that Mr Neeson was a former leader of the Alliance Party and former East Antrim MLA.

Mr Neeson served as Alliance Party leader between 1998 and 2001, continuing as MLA until 2011. He was first elected to the legacy Carrickfergus Borough Council in 1977 and was mayor of Carrickfergus 1993-94.

“On behalf of members, I would extend our sincere condolences to Sean’s wife Carol, children, Claire, Peter, Ciara, John, their families and family circle and friends. Our thoughts are with them at this sad time”, Cllr Minford added.

Tribute was paid to the late Sean Neeson at Mid and East Antrim Council. Photo: National World

“Members, I was saddened to hear of the death of Ballymena businessman John Walker, On behalf of members, I would extend our sincere condolences to John’s wife Sharon, his family, friends and wider family circle. Our thoughts are with them at this sad time,” he continued.

“Members, I was also saddened to hear of the death of Ballymena businessman Sean Hardy. On behalf of members, I would extend our sincere condolences to Sean’s wife Frances, his family, friends and wider family circle. Our thoughts are with them at this sad time.”

The mayor also extended sincere condolences to colleague Bannside Sinn Fein Cllr Ian Friary following the recent death of his mother.

“Our thoughts and support are with you Ian and wider family circle at this difficult time.” He went on to ask members to stand to observe a minute’s silence.

Bannside DUP Alderman Tom Gordon announced that former Ballymena mayoress May Nicholl, wife of former DUP councillor and mayor Hubert Nicholl, passed away on July 19.