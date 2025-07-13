Former Moderator represents Presbyterian Church at Irish National Day of Commemoration

Taoiseach Micheal Martin (centre) at the National Day of Commemoration 2025 at Royal Hospital Kilmainham.

​​The former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, Very Rev Dr David Bruce, has represented the Presbyterian Church in Ireland at the National Day of Commemoration today in Dublin.

Speaking about the event at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dr Bruce said that it has always been ‘a great sense of privilege personally, and for the Presbyterian community as a whole, to take part in this national commemoration.’

The equivalent of the UK’s Remembrance Sunday in November, since 1986 on the closest Sunday to 11 July, the Republic of Ireland remembers all Irishmen and Irishwomen who died in past wars, or on military service with the United Nations, and other international organisations in the service of peace.

The 11 July date is significant, for on that day in 1921 a truce was signed that ended the Irish War of Independence.

With the main commemoration taking place in Dublin, other local commemorations took place in Cork, Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick, Sligo and Waterford.

Following the laying of a wreath at the Royal Hospital, Kilmainham, by the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins in memory of those who died, a minute’s silence was observed. Having served two terms as president, this was the last time Mr Higgins laid a wreath, as he will leave office later this year.

During the Commemoration, Dr Bruce prayed during a Christian act of worship before a joint blessing was given at its conclusion.

Speaking afterwards, Dr Bruce said, “As a young Dublin minister in the 1990s I took part in a number of Commemorations, and as Moderator in 2020 and 2021, only both ceremonies were scaled back due to the ongoing impact of the Covid Pandemic.

“On each occasion, however, and no less today, it is always with a great sense of privilege personally, and for the Presbyterian Church in Ireland as a whole, to take part in this national commemoration.

"We all need to recognise the importance of remembering and the Presbyterian community sees this as an important annual expression of our belonging.”

The former Moderator continued, “My father, as part of the Royal Army Medical Corps, was training during the Second World War and was posted to Berlin a few weeks after Germany’s surrender.

"On this 80th anniversary of the ending of the war in Europe, we remember and pay tribute to those, like my father, who was one of some 120,000 Irishmen from across this island, who volunteered to serve with the British Army, with around 70,000 coming from what is now the Republic of Ireland.”

The event, which also saw the participation of the Taoiseach, Micheál Martin TD, was attended by other senior political and civic representatives, including members of the Government, members of the Oireachtas, the Council of State, the Diplomatic Corps, and the Judiciary.

Representatives of the next-of-kin of those who died in past wars or on UN service, other international organisations in the service of peace, ex-servicemen's organisations, as well as relatives of the 1916 Leaders, were also invited.

With members of the Irish Defence Forces on parade, the Southern District Superintendent of the Methodist Church in Ireland, the Church of Ireland Archbishop of Dublin, the Roman Catholic Auxiliary Bishop of Dublin and a representative of the Georgian Orthodox Church, also took part during the service.