The 33-year-old, who is currently on the books at National League club Aldershot Town, revealed on Twitter that he has been diagnosed with sarcoma in his leg.

Soft tissue sarcomas are a group of rare cancers affecting the issues that connect, support and surround other body structures and organs.

McQuoid, who also played for Luton Town, Bournemouth and Millwall, tweeted that the 'prognosis so far is positive' as he begins treatment in the summer.

Josh McQuoid (left) pictured during Northern Ireland training at the Amsterdam Arena in 2012.

"A few weeks ago I was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer called sarcoma in my leg. It's still early days but the prognosis so far is positive as it can be and I will be undergoing treatment throughout the summer.

"It's been a tough few weeks but I'm lucky to have such a great family and group of friends who are supporting me all the way.

"I want to thank my teammates, the manager and all the staff who have been supportive at this time.

"Hopefully this message can grow awareness around any lump or bump. I have my partner to thank for making me get checked. It's normally nothing but it's better to be safe than sorry."

McQuoid earned five international caps for Northern Ireland after making his debut against Morocco in 2010 and qualified to play for the Province through his Belfast-born grandfather.

The striker received many messages of support on the social media platform as FC Halifax posted: "Thinking of you at this time Josh, everyone at FC Halifax Town is wishing you a speedy recovery."

Luton Town also sent their best wishes: "We're all with you, Josh. Best wishes for a speedy and full recovery from all at Kenilworth Road."

Premier League side Bournemouth, where McQuoid was twice on the books at the Vitality Stadium, wrote: "All the best from everyone at the club, Josh. You're in our thoughts."

McQuoid enjoyed a loan spell at Coventry City in 2014 and they tweeted: "We're all thinking of you, Josh. All the best."