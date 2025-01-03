Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​One of the last surviving nuclear bunkers in the UK is set for a new lease of life as an historic archive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The building, known as the Northern Ireland Regional War Room, is nestled among houses in a quiet neighbourhood in the Malone Road area of south Belfast.

It was one of 13 built across the UK in 1952 to co ordinate civil defence in the event of a nuclear attack at the height of the Cold War, designed to house 45 people, including the leaders of the emergency services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However it was never required, and now it is planned that the thick walls and stable environment will see it become a safe place to store the Historic Environment Record of Northern Ireland (HERoNI) in around a years' time.

Naoimh Quinn, senior architect with Department of Communities (DfC) Historic Environment Division (HED), at Mount Eden Park bunker, which is a former nuclear bunker in south Belfast due to reopen as facility for historic records

These will include databases, written records, maps, photographic, drawn and digital material covering all aspects of heritage including archaeological sites, historic buildings, industrial heritage, defence heritage and battlefield sites.

The B1 listed war rooms themselves are just one of 4,500 defence sites in HERoNI which have been mapped in a survey exercise in recent years.

Behind the heavy doors, the facility includes a high ceilinged map room overlooked with large internal windows which would have been the hub of activity in the event of a nuclear attack co-ordinating the civil response.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another war room was built in Co Armagh in the late 1950s before the most recent similar facility opened in Ballymena, Co Antrim in 1990. It was advertised for sale in 2016.

Naoimh Quinn at Mount Eden Park bunker in south Belfast

Naoimh Quinn from the Historic Environment Division (HED) of the Department for Communities described it as a very significant defence heritage site.

"The purpose of this building was to co ordinate civil defence so it would be the key players in terms of fire, police and solicitors in communication with similar sites across the UK in the event of a nuclear attack. It was designed to house about 45 people and be operational for short period," she told the PA news agency.

"Shortly after the building was completed it soon became apparent it wasn't really fit for purpose and it was then used for training events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The building is reinforced concrete with 1.5m thick external walls and no windows which really makes it ideal as an archive store.

"We hope to store our historic environment record which will consist of paper and photographic material. We have been monitoring the building and the conditions of the building with thick walls provide a very stable environment for the archive.

"We're hopeful that in the next year we'll be able to take forward a programme of reuse for this asset and give it a new future for the next generation, and house our precious record."