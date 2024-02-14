Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Commissioner for Older People, Eddie Lynch, visited the recently completed Dunineany View and commended Apex for its vision in providing much-needed accommodation for older people.

Dunineany View features 28 apartments for older people and is also a new shared community, supported by the Department for Communities and the Northern Ireland Housing Executive’s ‘Housing for All’ Shared Housing Programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking after being shown around the new housing development, the Commissioner for Older People, Eddie Lynch, said: “The ageing of the population will change the landscape of housing needs in Northern Ireland, particularly social housing needs.

The site of a former nursing home in Ballycastle has been transformed into a modern apartment building for people aged over 55 by Apex Housing Association.

"By 2050, the number of people older than 65 will grow by 48.9%.

"It’s therefore important that developers are responding to this changing demographic shift when it comes to creating new housing.

"Ensuring that older people age healthily and keep active is also extremely important, and I was impressed by the location and nearby amenities of Dunineany View that encourage a healthy lifestyle for the older people who reside there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And former deep-sea fisherman, Philip Morton from Ballycastle, was one receiving the keys to his new home in Dunineany View recently.

Dunineany View is located on the edge of Ballycastle town centre and looks on to Ballycastle promenade and marina with views to Rathlin Island.

Philip found himself homeless seven months ago and has been living with a friend ever since.

He says he was “delighted” to be offered his one-bedroom apartment: “I feel so lucky to have been given this new forever home.

"Having been born and raised in the seafront area of Ballycastle, I’m delighted to be back where I started and look forward to being part of this new community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My apartment is on the ground floor at the front of the building, so I have the added benefits of a great view and being able to come and go through my own door. I’m so happy with it.”

Pictured at the newly developed Dunineany View in Ballycastle L-R: Stephen Lowry (Lowry Construction), Barry Kerr (Apex Housing Association), Eddie Lynch (Commissioner for Older People), Siobhan Porter (Apex Housing Association) and Lawrence Power (KnoxClayton Architects).

Barry Kerr, Apex’s Director of Development, said he was pleased that the prominent site in Ballycastle had been given “a new lease of life”.

He said: “Our vision was very clear for this development, and we are delighted that it has been delivered so successfully.

" We have transformed this neglected site, providing a building that continues to benefit the local population of older people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This thoughtfully designed and modern apartment block has created a space that will allow neighbours to become friends, encourages an active lifestyle and makes the most of the stunning location in Ballycastle. I look forward to seeing this community thrive in the months and years to come.”

Dunineany View is located on the edge of Ballycastle town centre and looks on to Ballycastle promenade and marina with views to Rathlin Island.

A bowling club and beach with a ‘green gym’ can be found directly opposite the development, with the shops and restaurants of Ballycastle less than a 10-minute walk away.

The three-storey apartment building features 28 one- and two-bedroom apartments, with three designed specifically for wheelchair users. Many of the new homes boast striking bay windows or balconies and surround a communal garden and courtyard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development of Dunineany View has been supported by the Department for Communities and the Northern Ireland Housing Executive’s ‘Housing for All’ Shared Housing Programme.

The Programme has its origins in the NI Executive Together: Building a United Community Strategy which reflects the Executive’s commitment to improving community relations and continuing the journey towards a more united and shared society.

To date, almost £3.6 million has been invested in Dunineany View to deliver these homes and will contribute to the development of a good relations plan.