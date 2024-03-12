Former RTE presenter Charlie Bird who has died aged 74 after a long battle with motor neurone disease.

The veteran broadcaster, who reported on a variety of issues from the Stardust fire tragedy in 1981 to the Northern Ireland peace process, has been vocal about his terminal diagnosis.

He helped raise more than 3.3 million euro for charity in a campaign that saw him climb Croagh Patrick in 2022.

Mr Bird, who joined RTE as a researcher in 1974, was never far from the centre of the biggest story.

His tenacity as a reporter made him a key media contact for the IRA during the latter years of the Troubles while his work on the scandal that engulfed the National Irish Bank cemented his reputation as a journalist with serious investigative clout.

He also sometimes found himself at the centre of the story, such as when he was attacked during loyalist rioting in Dublin in 2006.

Latterly, he emerged as a campaigner. One of the first reporters on the scene of the Stardust nightclub fire in 1981, Mr Bird never severed his links with the families and their campaign for justice.

Ireland's deputy premier Micheal Martin said Charlie Bird represented public service broadcasting in Ireland at its very best.

"I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Charlie Bird, who inspired so many with the courage, generosity of spirit and dignity he faced his battle with motor neurone disease," said the Tanaiste.

"As a journalist and broadcaster for RTE, Charlie had few peers, memorably covering national and international events such as the peace process, the September 11 attacks on New York, the Gulf War and the National Irish Bank scandal.

"Personable and engaging, Charlie always had the public interest at heart. He represented public service broadcasting in Ireland at its very best.

"Over the past few years, Charlie captured the public imagination, nurturing a true spirit of solidarity through his Croagh Patrick Climb With Charlie.

"His message of generosity, friendship and simply looking out for each other will long be remembered.

"My sincere condolences to his wife Claire, children, wider family and many friends and colleagues."

Seamus Dooley, the Irish Secretary of the National Union of Journalists, said Mr Bird's life "should not be defined by his illness".

He said: "Supported by his wife Claire, Charlie lived his battle with Motor Neurone Disease in the public gaze, with characteristic determination and searing honesty.