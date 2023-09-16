Former seaside home of late UUP leader Lord Faulkner up for sale for  £1,475,000

The 7-bedroom property, which is less than 10 minutes from Murlough and Tyrella beaches and the majestic Mourne Mountains includes 7 stables, a tack room and large barn plus 8 acres of gardens, woodlands and paddocks.

It has been reported that Mr Faulkner and Lucy Forsythe met and married in 1951 through their common interests of politics and hunting. They went on to have three children – two boys and a girl.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been reported that Lady Faulkner had worked as a Belfast Telegraph journalist before her marriage and she was also the first national governor of BBC Northern Ireland.

Lord Faulkner died in 1977 after a hunting accident whilst his wife died much later, in 2012.

Sadly Lord Faulkner – UUP leader from 1974-6 – was only raised to the peerage as Lord Faulkner of Downpatrick, on February 22, 1977, but he was killed in a hunting accident soon afterwards on March 3, 1977.

Now their former home – a Grade B1 Listed detached residence which was built in 1840 for the Land Agent of the Seaforde and Hollymount Estates – is on the market for sale for £1,475,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A description of the home on Propertypal, focuses on its ‘sweeping driveway’ and how the house is ‘surrounded by 8 acres of woodland, grazing paddock, and gardens’.

‘The magnificent beech, oak and chestnut trees are home to many species of birds, including a well-known colony of rooks,’ it adds.

The description adds: ‘The imposing reception hall features the original staircase, while the main rooms retain their original high ceilings with moulded architraves, cornices and original glass.

‘The drawing room in particular is elegant and bright, facing south onto the gardens, and with adjoining sunroom.