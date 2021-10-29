Former Ulster and Ireland rugby player David Tweed dies in motorbike crash

David Tweed played for Ulster and also was capped four times for Ireland

The crash happened on Whitepark Road close to Dunseverick yesterday around 4.30pm.

Mr Tweed, who was riding a motorbike, is understood to have died at the scene.

The Co Antrim man played for Ulster and won four Ireland caps, making his debut against France in the 1995 Five Nations.

Former Ulster and Irish Rugby International David Tweed. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

He later served as a councillor in Ballymena for the DUP and TUV.

In 2016, Mr Tweed, a member of the Orange Order, had his convictions for child sex abuse quashed by the Court of Appeal in Belfast.

He was then released from custody where he had been serving an eight-year sentence.

TUV leader Jim Allister said: “I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of former Ireland rugby star and Ballymena councillor, Davy Tweed, in a motorcycle accident yesterday.

DUP leader Rev Ian Paisley is congratulated on winning his North Antrim in 2012 seat by David Tweed, who served as both a DUP and TUV councillor on Ballymena Council. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

“Davy, a larger than life character, was widely known across North Antrim and further afield. His family is deeply rooted and respected in the Ballymoney/Dunloy community.

“This is a devastating blow to his family and wide circle of friends. I wish to express my deepest sympathy to his grieving family at this very difficult time.”

Causeway Coast and Glens councillor and fellow Orangeman John Finlay said: “Very sad to learn of the death of my good friend and Brother David Tweed.

“I have known Davy all my life and I am just devastated by the news of his passing. We in Dunloy will be much poorer for his passing

“The family are in my prayers.”

