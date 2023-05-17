Former Irish rugby captain Rory Best sets out on his 200-plus mile walk with 14-year-old cancer patient Naomi Howlin

“I have loads of energy,” he said, as he set off from the Aviva Stadium in Dublin alongside 14-year-old Naomi Howlin, who was diagnosed with cancer last year. They were cheered on by gathered crowds in the sunshine. The final destination on Thursday next week is the site where the Cancer Fund For Children hopes to develop a new therapeutic short-break centre, Daisy Lodge, in Cong, Co Mayo.

Best said: “I'm taking on this walking challenge in support of Cancer Fund for Children starting today, having been inspired by the amazing work the charity does to help children across the island diagnosed with cancer and their families. “I'm asking you all – particularly those along the route – to come and support me on their behalf as I pass through your county, and please be generous in support of this great cause. “A childhood cancer diagnosis can impact the whole family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Therapeutic short breaks at Daisy Lodge provide children with cancer a space to rest, time with their families and the opportunity to build connections with others their own age going through the same thing. “They get to be treated like the stars they are and that's why I'm delighted to be doing my bit to help bring another therapeutic facility like this to Co Mayo.” The charity already operates a Daisy Lodge in Newcastle, Co Down, which provides a safe and supportive environment “far removed from the pressures of cancer treatment and hospital wards”.

Best admitted he was feeling “nervous” about 100 metres into the journey, but took comfort in the support he will be given along the way. That support came in the form of local residents and schoolchildren cheering him on, as well as dozens of fellow travellers behind him – including members of the Defence Forces marching in step.

Among those joining Best for part of his journey were former Irish rugby internationals Brian O'Driscoll and Rob Kearney. “The impact he has is enormous,” Kearney said. “Children's health and cancer is something I feel very strongly about myself and all kids should have the very best chance at life, and ... the likes of these centres and hospices are hugely important and beneficial to so many families. I'm looking forward to my involvement.”

Best's route yesterday took him past Trinity College Dublin and Government Buildings and he will pass through Kildare, Laois, Tipperary, Limerick, Clare, Galway and Mayo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He raised more than €1m on his previous walk in 2021, which was used to expand Cancer Fund for Children's services.