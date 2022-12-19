Casper with his foster carer David Taylor

One of those homeless hounds who has been given a new lease of life is Caspar, a 10-year-old Jack Russell Terrier/Collie cross who will be spending Christmas in Portballintrae.

He had found himself in Dogs Trust Ballymena Rehoming Centre after his previous owners moved house and could no longer care for him.

Caspar then became the 16th dog to be taken in by foster carers David Taylor and his wife. They started fostering through the Dogs Trust’s Home From Home scheme in November 2017.

Casper is enjoying life at his foster care home

David said: “Being a foster carer is so rewarding. Seeing the change in the dog as they settle into a home environment and their little personalities shine through is amazing.

"We love lavishing our attention on them and taking them into our home whilst they wait to be adopted.

"Having a dog with us at Christmas is particularly special and we are looking forward to celebrating the festivities with Casper and spoiling him with a present or two.”

Casper is described an affectionate boy who very much enjoys company. He likes someone being around most of the time and in his foster home he likes to sleep in the bedroom area. He requires a quiet, adult only home where he is the only pet. A secure garden is essential so he can play in his safe space.

Stephanie Scott, Home from Home co-ordinator at Dogs Trust Ballymena, said: ““Christmas is often thought of as a time for family, so we are so incredibly thankful to our fantastic foster carers taking in our rescue dogs at this special time of year. They are dedicated to providing our dogs with a safe and loving home environment whilst they await a visit from Santa and their new families.

“For anyone who is a dog lover but can’t commit to having a dog long-term, fostering could be the ideal solution.”

The Home From Home scheme launched in 2015 to find foster homes for dogs that need a little extra care and attention, away from the hustle and bustle of life in a rehoming centre.

This can include young puppies, older dogs and those that have lived their entire life in a home. 22 dogs will spend this Christmas in Dogs Trust foster homes in Northern Ireland with 75 being rehomed through the scheme in Ballymena this year alone.

Volunteer foster carers are provided with everything the dog needs including food, bedding and toys, and the charity will cover the cost of any necessary vet bills. They are also supported by the Dogs Trust team for guidance and advice whenever needed.

If you can help or would like to find out more, please contact Dogs Trust Ballymena on 0303 003 000 or email [email protected]

