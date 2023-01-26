Four local towns are named by booking.com in the top 10 most welcoming places in the UK, 2023

The top welcoming towns, according to the survey by booking.com in Northern Ireland are – Newcastle, Newry, Enniskillen and Ballycastle.

The top ‘most welcoming place’ is Cleethorpe.

The towns were identified following research from more than 240 million verified reviews from real Booking.com travellers across 220 countries and territories.

Booking.com, the digital travel leader, say they shared the findings of the the most welcoming places in the UK ‘to inspire your next staycation’.

In a statement Booking.com say the awards are recognising more than 1.36 million travel providers around the world for their hospitality, including 60,697 in the UK as part of its 11th annual Traveller Review Awards.

The full list of the Most Welcoming Destinations include:

Kirkwall, Scotland

Newcastle, County Down

Newry, County Down

Enniskillen, County Fermanagh

Pitlochry, Perthshire

Woodland Trust Northern Ireland of Mourne Park near Kilkeel in Co Down

Ballycastle, County Antrim

Glastonbury, Somerset

Stamford, Lincolnshire

Frome, Somerset

Cleethorpes, Lincolnshire

