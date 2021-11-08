Four more NI deaths and 1,035 new Covid infections

The Department of Health said there had also been another 1,035 positive cases of the virus confirmed in the last 24-hour reporting period.

In the UK a further 62 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of yesterday, bringing the UK total to 141,805.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 166,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of a drive to get young and more people to get the COVID-19 vaccination a pop up vaccine centre was opened at Custom House Square ahead of the Belsonic concerts in Belfast City Centre. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

As of 9am yesterday, there had been a further 30,305 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK, the government said.

Meanwhile, the elderly and vulnerable have been urged to get their Covid-19 booster jabs as part of a “national mission” to help avoid a return to coronavirus restrictions over Christmas.

So far more than 10 million people in the UK have received a top-up jab, but around 30% of over-80s and 40% of over-50s in England are yet to receive a booster shot of vaccine, the Department of Health and Social Care said.

Three million more people in England are being invited to have their coronavirus booster jabs next week after Saturday saw a record day when more than 371,000 people had a top-up jab.

People over 50 and those most at risk from Covid-19 are eligible for a booster six months after their second jab.

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said younger relatives should urge eligible parents and grandparents to take up the offer of a booster and the flu vaccine.

He said that if “we all come together and play our part” then the country can “avoid a return to restrictions and enjoy Christmas”.

“We know immunity begins to wane after six months, especially for the elderly and the vulnerable, and booster vaccines will top-up their protection to keep people safe over the winter.