Frank McCaffery: Funeral details released for 'laid back lad with a kind soul, who did his talking on the pitch'

Funeral details have now been released for popular Portadown teenager (18), Frank James McCaffery.

A death notice in Funeral Times says the Portadown teenager died on December 17.

He is described as the “beloved son of Jean and Francis and dear brother of Haley and Rosa”.

His Requiem Mass is being held tomorrow (Wednesday 20 December) at the Church of St. John the Baptist Drumcree at 12.30pm.

Tributes have been paid to the teenager by friends online.

A post on Tír na nÓg GAA club in Port adown said that ‘Frank was a member of the Tír na nÓg GAA club in Portadown where he became known as 'Frank the Tank' after starring at various underage levels.

He played with the club from he was just four-years-old until last year. A friend said he was also “a big lover of dogs and hunting” in his spare time.

A statement from the club on Sunday night says: "The committee, members, players and coaches of Tír na nÓg are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Frank James McCaffrey.

"We send our heartfelt condolences to Frank James’ mother Jean, father Francis, sisters Hayley and Rosa, cousins and players Joe, Tom and Sam and the entire family circle.

"Frank James, fondly referred to by his teammates as “Frank the Tank” was a formidable forward and a key player on our U14 double championship winning and U16.5 championship winning teams.

"Frank always had a smile and a twinkle in his eye and provided the craic on many an away day with his team. A laid-back lad with a kind soul, who did his talking on the pitch.

Frank McCaffrey

"Frank James, we will remember you fondly. #ForeverYoung Mary, Queen of the Gael, Pray for him."

Another post on Armagh fans 1989 says: “Absolutely heartbreaking. RIP Frank James. Thoughts and prayers go to Franks family and friends at this sad time. Ar dheis de go raibh a anam”.

And a post from Lurgan Celtic FC adds: “All at Lurgan Celtic are saddened to learn of the death of former youth player Frank James McCaffrey.

"We send our condolences to Franks family and friends.RIP”.