Tributes have poured in after the death of a Portadown teenager (18), Frank James McCaffery, yesterday.

A post on Tír na nÓg GAA club in Port adown said that ‘Frank was a member of the Tír na nÓg GAA club in Portadown where he became known as 'Frank the Tank' after starring at various underage levels.

He played with the club from he was just four-years-old until last year. A friend said he was also “a big lover of dogs and hunting” in his spare time.

A statement from the club on Sunday night says: "The committee, members, players and coaches of Tír na nÓg are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Frank James McCaffrey.

"We send our heartfelt condolences to Frank James’ mother Jean, father Francis, sisters Hayley and Rosa, cousins and players Joe, Tom and Sam and the entire family circle.

"Frank James, fondly referred to by his teammates as “Frank the Tank” was a formidable forward and a key player on our U14 double championship winning and U16.5 championship winning teams.

"Frank always had a smile and a twinkle in his eye and provided the craic on many an away day with his team. A laid-back lad with a kind soul, who did his talking on the pitch.

"Frank James, we will remember you fondly. #ForeverYoung Mary, Queen of the Gael, Pray for him."

A death notice on Funeral Times says that he died on December 17.

It adds that he is the “beloved son of Jean and Francis and dear brother of Haley and Rosa”.

It says his death is deeply regretted by “his loving mother, father, sisters, granda Jim (McParland), aunts, uncles, cousins and family circle”.

Frank McCaffrey

Funeral details will be released later, it adds.