Frankie Detorri: Italian stallion of flat racing set to take to the saddle at Down Royal

Flat race jockey Frankie Detorri MBE, is set to make his Northern Ireland racing debut at Down Royal Racecourse next week.
By Helen McGurk
Published 1st Sep 2023, 11:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 11:54 BST
Frankie Dettori will make his Northern Ireland racing debut at Down Royal Racecourse on September 8Frankie Dettori will make his Northern Ireland racing debut at Down Royal Racecourse on September 8
Frankie Dettori will make his Northern Ireland racing debut at Down Royal Racecourse on September 8

The Longines World’s Best Jockey and winner of over 3,000 races during his career, will take to the saddle for the first time on Northern Ireland turf, at the Grant Thornton Race Evening

on Friday, September 8.

As well as entertaining the crowds on the racetrack, Frankie will host an evening of anecdotes and humour at an exclusive ‘Evening with Frankie Dettori’ in Down Royal’s premium

Shortcross Gin Suite.

He will share remarkable stories from his illustrious racing career and his plans for retirement.

Frankie Dettori said: “I’ve had a fantastic career that has seen me race across the globe but believe it or not I’ve never ridden in Northern Ireland, so this is a first for me."

The 52-year-old jockey announced his retirement at the end of 2022 – his last race in the UK will be at Royal Ascot on October 21, Champions Day. He has since announced that his final farewell to professional racing could take place in Hong Kong where he will ride Kinross.

Emma Meehan, chief executive of Down Royal Racecourse said: “Frankie fans will be hoping to catch a glimpse of him perform one of his trademark flying dismounts in the Down Royal winner’s enclosure, and those fans who purchase a ticket to the evening audience will also have the chance to put their questions to Frankie and get up close and personal in photographs with the Italian racing champion.”

