Bangor manager Frankie Wilson celebrates at the final whistle of the 2011 Steele and Sons cup final at Seaview in Belfast

The 52-year-old father-of-three, who lost his short battle with cancer on Friday, was praised as someone who would “do anything for anybody”.

During the service at St Anne’s, his brother Greg remember Frankie as a true sportsman and cross-community bridge-builder who was equally at home representing Northern Ireland, Ireland or his county at soccer or gaelic football.

He played a total of 411 games in the Irish League for Cliftonville, Carrick Rangers, Ballyclare Comrades, Omagh Town and Bangor, scoring 58 goals.

Frankie also played for the Antrim senior gaelic football team during the 1990s.

Greg Wilson said: “Our Frank was let no one catagorise him. He was proud to captain the Northern Ireland schoolboys Under-14s football team, to represent Ireland in the Irish Universities soccer team at the World Student Games twice, to captain the Britain Universities soccer team, to manage the Northern Ireland Under-18s schools football team.

“He was a friend to people from all walks of life.”

Greg added: "If the time since Frank’s passing last Friday morning has taught us anything, it is that he was a very special person, held in the highest of regards, respected and loved by so many across the island of Ireland and beyond, as an educator, footballer and manager.

"He would do anything for his students, his colleagues, his family and friends”.

Frankie Wilson was also well-known in education circles as a dedicated PE teacher – most recently as head of PE and sport at Our Lady and St Patrick’s College Knock (OLSPCK) in Belfast.

Mr Wilson began teaching at OLSPCK in 2004 and, in a message posted online, the school said: “He was exceptionally proud to teach in Knock, and he approached every day with boundless energy and enthusiasm. As Head of PE and Sport, he led an extensive programme of extra-curricular activities from 8am-5pm, focusing on the importance of student participation at all levels.

"Frank will be very much missed by the students and staff, both former and present, of Our Lady and St Patrick’s College, Knock and we hold him in our prayers. May he Rest in Peace.”

Pupils from the school provided a guard of honour outside the church.

