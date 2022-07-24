Franklin Graham evangelistic crusade plans a UK return during 2023

More than 7,500 people gathered in the Excel arena to listen to the son of renowned US preacher the late Rev Dr Billy Graham.

Leading US gospel singers CeCe Winans and Michael W Smith also took part.

Earlier this summer, Graham preached at large evangelistic events in Newport, Sheffield and Liverpool, two years after he was originally due to visit.

Dr Franklin Graham

Back then, eight venues which were booked all cancelled after protests linked to Graham’s past comments on Islam and homosexuality. However, following successful legal proceedings against some of the venues, a slimmed down tour went ahead, supported by 2,000 churches across the UK.

Dr Graham, now 70 and a close associate of some Northern Ireland church evangelists, said: “We’re coming back to the UK next year for a crusade over six weeks. The simple Christian message needs to be delivered more regularly in the UK.”

Dr Billy Graham, who died in 2018, aged 99, first came to Belfast in 1946, with other Americans, to promote a new organisation ‘Youth for Christ’.

He returned in 1947 to conduct a two-week mission in east Belfast.

His next visit was to Windsor Park in June 1961, when he famously preached to a capacity audience of 55,000 at the international football venue and home of Linfield Football Club.