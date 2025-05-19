With thousands of visitors set to descend on the north coast in July, a free training scheme is set to empower local women into careers in hospitality and tourism.

The new training initiative in Coleraine is aimed at women in the Causeway Coast and Glens area – just in time for the global spotlight of the 153rd Open at Royal Portrush, taking place in July.

The free four-week course, starting Wednesday, May 28 at the Causeway Rural and Urban Network (CRUN), is tailored to economically inactive women seeking a route into employment.

The programme, delivered each Wednesday until June 18, is part of the Hospitality and Tourism Employment Academy, an initiative from Women Breaking Barriers Northern Ireland (WBBNI).

Pictured here are Helen Crickard, Pamela Armstrong and Deirdre Quinn from the Women Breaking Barriers programme. CREDIT WBBNI

The Hospitality and Tourism Employment Academy course will cover employability, confidence-building, workplace skills, and interview preparation, with the goal of helping women transition into sustainable and flexible employment within the hospitality and tourism sectors.

Anne McVicker, from project lead partner Women’s Resource and Development Agency, said: “The Causeway Coast and Glens is hugely important for Northern Ireland’s tourism industry and this is the first course we have run in this area. We want women to feel empowered to take up exciting new challenges that will benefit them and their families.”

The Coleraine course takes place on consecutive Wednesdays from May 28 to June 18 at the Causeway Rural and Urban Network (CRUN) at 1 Brook Street in Coleraine, BT52 1EN.