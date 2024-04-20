Free Presbyterian Church of Ulster marks 50 years of its Mission Board

The Reverend Ian Paisley, Founder of the Free Presbyterian Church of Ulster

The church, founded in 1951 by the late Rev Dr Ian Paisley, is set to send three new missionaries to East Africa to proclaim the traditional Christian message.

The Rev John Hanna in 1977 was the first Ulster Free Presbyterian missionary sent abroad by the board. He was followed by Miss Margaret Russell, who served 37 years in Kenya. Through Miss Russell's Sunday schools in Kenya, thousands of children were taught the Word of God.

The work of the Ulster Free Presbyterian church has been highlighted at Westminster by East Londonderry DUP MP Gregory Campbell, himself a FP church member in Londonderry.

Mr Campbell, in a private members' motion, told MPs about Northern Ireland people who have heeded the call to go abroad and preach the Christian gospel. There are also those who remain at home and helped put structures in place to support mission work overseas, he said.

"Their largely unseen work should be recognised. Those involved in mission work labour not for wealth or fame, they seek an eternal reward. I am glad MPs across the Commons have supported this motion of recognition."

The Mission Board, spread over the Free Presbyterian church's 60-plus congregations, runs an extensive literature project as each year it translates and prints large quantities of gospel literature in all its mission fields to help Christians and churches abroad, including large consignments of Bibles.

During the Covid pandemic, the Board’s emergency aid fund sent out finance to help people in extreme poverty in all its mission fields. Total funding sent in 2020/2021 was £200,000. In addition, £120,000 aid went to war-torn Ukraine.

During the past winter approximately £13,000 aid was sent to help those affected by the earthquakes in western Nepal and their support is sent to help pastors and churches of sister denomination there, with funding for a Bible college and radio work.

The FP board has a bursary scheme in Kenya and in the last two years has helped 170 young people further their education. Two Christian bookshops are also funded in Kenya.

This is the 10th anniversary of the board being asked to take over the running of Emmanuel Christian school in Uganda. The school started in 2004 with 16 children and now has an enrolment of 530 children. The board also runs an orphan and vulnerable children programme in Uganda helping 50 very needy families.

Pastor’s conferences are held and funded each year in Kenya, Uganda, Nepal and India to help needy pastors with teaching resources. Funds are provided to help build churches and schools in Spain, Kenya, Nepal and Pakistan.