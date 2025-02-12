Six non-Masonic charities are set to benefit from a £75,000 funding handout by the Freemasons of Ireland Jubilee Benevolent and Welfare Fund.

The fund said the awards are the "first-ever support for external charities aligned with its core values".

Leslie Nixon, assistant grand master of the Freemasons of Ireland, said: “We are immensely proud to extend our charitable efforts beyond the Freemasons' immediate circle and support these remarkable organisations making a real difference in Northern Ireland."

Mr Nixon said "always caring, always sharing" is one of the guiding principles in Freemasonry.

Left, Mervyn Bryans, NI representative from Prostate Cancer UK, is pictured with Freemasons Mal Ross, Leslie Nixon and Barry Brewster, with, far right, Gareth Johnston from IN Car Safety NI, and, front, Gary Jordan and dog Lexi from Assistance Dogs NI

“This philosophy is a cornerstone of Freemasonry and I believe is exemplified by the recent expansion of the Jubilee Benevolent and Welfare Fund. By increasing its support to non-Masonic organisations, we hope to deepen our impact and continue to create positive change in the lives of those in need across the region.”

The fund said the cash handouts follow a recent restructuring of the fund "and the addition of the Maureen Boal Charitable Trust, which will enable the distribution of monies annually, beginning with £75,000 and increasing year on year, which will be used to assist communities across Northern Ireland".

Here are the six charities benefitting from donations from the Freemasons:

Listening Books – £10,000

This donation will support Listening Books, providing a postal and internet-based audiobook service for children and adults who face challenges in holding, turning pages, or reading traditional books due to illness or disability.

Newlife – Charity for Disabled Children - £10,000

Newlife provides vital support to disabled and terminally ill children across Northern Ireland, offering grants and emergency loans for essential equipment that significantly improves their quality of life.

“We are incredibly grateful for this generous donation from the Freemasons of Ireland,” said Gareth Johnston from IN Car Safety NI, a contracted partner of Newlife providing custom-made car seats for children with additional needs. “This funding is invaluable and will enable Newlife to supply essential, often urgently required, equipment to help transport disabled and terminally ill children across Northern Ireland.”

Teenage Cancer Trust – £20,000

This funding will enable the Teenage Cancer Trust to continue providing age-appropriate specialist support for young people with cancer. Contributions will support the salaries of clinical nurse specialists in hospitals and help enhance treatment spaces across the region.

Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke – £10,000

The Freemasons’ donation will aid in delivering vital services for those affected by chest, heart, and stroke illnesses, as well as contribute to ground-breaking research and prevention initiatives aimed at improving public health.

Prostate Cancer UK – £15,000

Prostate Cancer UK will use this funding to help improve survival rates and quality of life for men with prostate cancer, supporting vital research and services that provide life-saving support.

Mervyn Bryans, NI representative from Prostate Cancer UK, and who credits early detection for saving his life, said: "This funding will help us support men living with the disease, advance vital research, and ensure more men can access life-saving treatments and support services."

Assistance Dogs Northern Ireland (ADNI) – £10,000

This donation will support ADNI in training and providing assistance dogs to people with disabilities, specifically funding the training of a new Autism Assistance Dog, which costs £8,000. With over 30 dogs currently in training and care, this funding will help ADNI continue its mission of transforming lives across Northern Ireland.

