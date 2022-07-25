Mr Patton was 24 when he was last reported as being seen on July 25 2012 close to the Eglinton Hotel in Portrush, Co Antrim.

“It has now been a decade since Dean went missing. This period has been understandably tough for his family and friends and our thoughts remain with them,” they said.

“Dean is described as being around 6ft tall with dark hair and a tanned complexion.

Dean Patton

“We are continuing to appeal for anyone who believes they may have information about Dean, his disappearance or his whereabouts to come forward.