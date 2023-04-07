Aodhán Gillen

Aodhán Gillen died at the RVH on Thursday (April 6) as a result of injuries sustained when he was struck by a vehicle on the Scullions Road in Newtownabbey three weeks ago.

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to Aodhán, who recently signed for Dundela FC – describing the popular 22-year-old former Carrick Rangers winger as "true gentleman” with “the biggest heart”.

The collision occurred at 7.40am on March 14, police said yesterday when they confirmed that Aodhán had passed away.

In a message on Facebook, Aodhán’s father Michael said his son’s remains were returning to the family home at 40 Mayfield Walk in Glengormley at 10.30am on Saturday and that friends would be welcome to call from 12 midday onwards. Concluding his brief message, Mr Gillen said: “Thank you so much for your prayers.”

The PSNI has appealed for witnesses, or anyone with dash-cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 248 of 14/03/23.

A notice on the Funeral Times website said Aodhán “passed away peacefully at the RVH on Thursday 6th April 2023,” and added: “Beloved son of Margaret and Michael, much loved brother of Eoin, Cian and Corin.

“Aodhán’s remains will leave his family home, 40 Mayfield Walk, BT36 7WR at 11.15 am on Monday 10th April for Requiem Mass in St Bernard’s Church Glengormley at 12.00 noon.”

In a Facebook message, Dundela FC said: “Aodhán’s “caring nature, and his friendly attitude made him a popular player with his teammates and members of the club.”

Newington Football Club described former team member Aodhán as “a great player but more importantly a great person who was loved by all at Newington,” and added: “Aodhàn was a massive part of our club's recent successes. He was a Premier Intermediate League winner and scored the winning goal in the Steel & Sons cup final in 2021.”

One friend’s tribute on social media said: “The nicest boy with biggest heart who was so much fun. I am so grateful I got to watch you grow into the most amazing young man!”

