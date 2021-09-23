Sophie Lennon is to tread the boards in a major West End show

Sophie Lennon, a pupil at Sacred Heart Grammar in Newry, will perform in the 30th anniversary of ‘The Children of Eden’ in London’s West End.

She said: “It hard to know what to say really – it’s just so overwhelming.

“I knew Ruthie Henshall and some of the other names so it’s really exciting to be involved in a show that has such big West End music stars.”

Sophie will be back in her uniform on Monday, after two performances in London on October 3.

The performer will take her place on stage alongside an all-star West End cast, including Alice Fearn (Come from Away, Wicked), Carl Spencer (Hamilton), Leslie Garcia Bowman (Hamilton), Jessica Lee (Les Misérables), and Ruthie Henshall (Billy Elliot, Chicago).

This weekend there will be more celebrations for Sophie asftershe was selected from 5,000 Irish entrants to sing in the Junior Eurovision, hosted by France. She scored the highest mark ever recorded.

Mum, Therese, said: “She’s really level headed so is going to school and rehearsing on Zoom in the evenings to get ready. She just loves performing – and these are some amazing opportunities for her.”

Sophie is also a keen actress, so her and three others from Flynn Performing Arts and Stage Box have been cast in a new ITV series due to air Feburary 2022.

Founder and director of Flynn Performing Arts, Fiona Flynn, said: “I am so proud of Sophie, Conrad, Lauren and Molly. They work incredibly hard and deserve all the success that comes their way.

“I am especially delighted to be a part of Sophie’s journey and I know how thrilled she is to tread the boards in the West End. I am delighted to see her singing potential stand out in the Junior Eurovision and I’m excited to see what the future brings for this young lady who’s already achieved so much at such a young age.”

Flynn Performing Arts recently gained national success when its students received the highest marks from the UK and Ireland Trinity Centres in singing examinations.