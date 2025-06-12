The Jungle has just completed a £100,000 upgrade to their original glamping pods introducing sleek new bathrooms and kitchenettes, with hot tubs on the horizon - bringing a new level of luxury to the outdoor experience

One of Northern Ireland’s most popular adventure parks The Jungle, near Moneymore, is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

And to mark the milestone it has taken its outdoor accommodation to the next level with a significant £100,000 investment in its existing glamping pods.

Founded in 2005 as Northern Ireland’s first paintball centre, The Jungle has spent two decades delighting families, thrill-seekers, and nature lovers alike.

The Jungle has been an innovator ever since opening its doors, from adrenaline-fuelled adventures to cosy glamping options.

It was a glamping trailblazer in Northern Ireland when the original glamping pods were introduced in 2010, long before many people were even familiar with the word.

In 2025, to coincide with The Jungle’s 20th milestone, the four existing glamping pods received a major upgrade, adding a sleek bathroom and kitchenette in April, with the view of adding hot tubs soon, transforming the pods into a true outdoor luxury experience.

“When I started The Jungle 20 years ago, I wanted to create something that would bring fun, adventure, and joy back into Northern Ireland,” explained Robert Carmichael, owner of The Jungle.

“We’ve had families return year after year, kids growing up through our activities, and countless memories made in our forest – and now, with these beautiful new glamping pods, we’re opening the doors for even more people to experience the magic of The Jungle. It’s a dream come true to see how far we’ve come.”