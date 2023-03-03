Fuel prices in Northern Ireland: further reductions since Russian invasion of Ukraine peak

Petrol is now available on a number of forecourts for under £1.40 a litre – having peaked at almost £1.90 last June.

However, prices do vary from town to town with some petrol available in Newtownards this week at 138.7p a litre, compared to the highest recorded price of 149.9p in Ballyclare, Newry and Enniskillen.

Diesel users have experienced a similar steady drop in prices with the average cost of a litre across Northern Ireland now down to 158.7p – compared to 197.5 in June 2022.

Fuel prices continue to fall

That is according to data published each week by the Northern Ireland Consumer Council.

The latest figures also show that home heating oil prices have also fallen.

A delivery of 500 litres is now costing just over £364 on average, while 900 litres on average is £644.34 in Northern Ireland.