Fuel prices in Northern Ireland: further reductions since Russian invasion of Ukraine peak

Fuel prices in Northern Ireland have dropped again and are now significantly lower that the peak following Russian’s invasion of Ukraine just over a year ago.

By Mark Rainey
54 minutes ago - 1 min read

Petrol is now available on a number of forecourts for under £1.40 a litre – having peaked at almost £1.90 last June.

However, prices do vary from town to town with some petrol available in Newtownards this week at 138.7p a litre, compared to the highest recorded price of 149.9p in Ballyclare, Newry and Enniskillen.

Diesel users have experienced a similar steady drop in prices with the average cost of a litre across Northern Ireland now down to 158.7p – compared to 197.5 in June 2022.

Fuel prices continue to fall
That is according to data published each week by the Northern Ireland Consumer Council.

The latest figures also show that home heating oil prices have also fallen.

A delivery of 500 litres is now costing just over £364 on average, while 900 litres on average is £644.34 in Northern Ireland.

Within weeks of the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022, the cost of 900 litres of heating oil had risen to £1181.53.

