Fundraising challenge marks Duke’s 100th birthday

Zoe Salmon and Kyle Briscoe have launched the DofE challenge in NI. Photo/Paul McErlane

Zoe has teamed up with Gold award holder Kyle Briscoe from Newtownards as the Northern Ireland ‘Do It 4 Youth’ team captains for the UK-wide campaign.

This summer, the DofE is encouraging people to get together with friends, family and colleagues to complete four DofE-inspired challenges in four weeks.

The money raised will be used to support young people from disadvantaged backgrounds and “where it’s needed the most,” the organisation said.

The four challenges are: ‘Get Up’ – choosing a physical activity such as cycling, walking, running or climbing; ‘Skill Up’ – learning a new skill; ‘Free Up’ – giving up something like junk food, sugar, meat or social media, and ‘Hand Up’ – lending a hand in your local community.

Kate Thompson, NI director of DofE said: “After the year we’ve had, Do It 4 Youth is a fantastic opportunity for us to meet face to face, have fun and reconnect after lockdown, while raising vital funds to help young people build back up after the pandemic.

“The last year of isolation has affected us all, especially young people. It is estimated one million young people could be locked out of education, employment and training as a result of the pandemic.

“The money raised from Do It 4 Youth will help more marginalised young people join the DofE, helping them build a lifelong belief in themselves to follow their passions and discover new talents.”

Zoe Salmon said: “My ‘Get Up’ is to do a one-month hula hoop challenge starting at one minute duration and increasing daily by one minute increments and peaking at 35 minutes by the end of the month – with a five minutes increment on the final day as an extra challenge – a total of 500 minutes of hula hooping!”

