Fundraising drive to save Northern Ireland motorcycle racing shows no sign of slowing down, but clock is ticking

A fundraising drive to bring motorcycling racing back from the brink in Northern Ireland shows no signs of slowing down.

By Graeme Cousins
58 minutes ago - 1 min read

So far the gofundme page set up by the Motorcycle Union of Ireland Ulster Centre has amassed £76,846 of its £300,000 goal in just six days. That includes a single anonymous donation of £5,000.

An insurance crisis is hanging over the sport which prompted the announcement that all racing was to be cancelled for 2023 in Northern Ireland.

However the launch of the North West 200 still took place this week in the Lodge Hotel in Coleraine where race chief Mervyn Whyte said it was “50/50” if the event would take place as efforts continue behind the scenes to find a solution.

Organisers behind the North West 200 – Ireland’s biggest motorcycle race – still hope to run as planned from May 9 to 13. The organisers say they have ‘not given up the fight’ and vowed to continue with efforts to ensure the event goes ahead
While the fundraising appeal has been well supported, the clock is ticking with the £300,000 needed before the February 28 deadline when the insurance company must be paid.

