Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sofia Forgione, 13, passed away on April 2, with what is believed to have been Sudden Death Syndrome, leaving her family, friends and community heartbroken.

The girl who attended Mercy College in Ardoyne in north Belfast simply ‘did not wake up one morning’, according to a relative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, a family-friend has organised a fundraising event, in Sofia's memory – and is appealing for support.

A post online said: “After the sudden devastating passing of our dear friends beautiful daughter Sofia Forgione on April 2 and the unbearable financial impact this will surely have on the family, we will be running this fundraiser on Saturday May 4 in The Star at 8pm - 1am.

"Door donations will be a minimuim of £5, and anyone attending is asked to wear blue, which was Sofia's favourite colour. There will be a disco for all ages and ballot.

"We hope everyone can come together as a community and come out to support on the night,".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A crowdfunding appeal to support the teens parents has already raised £2,460 – donate here. The target set is £3,500.

Sofia crowdfunder

Earlier the teen’s aunt Lauren said she wanted to thank everyone for their generosity.

"Our whole family would like to say a huge thank you to the community who has came together as a whole to support the loss of our little girl,” she said.

"Without the support from the community we would have been lost, they have been amazing to say the least, nothing ever went unnoticed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Completely grateful for the huge support and the continued support still."

According to the British Heart Foundation, sudden death syrdrome is “when someone dies suddenly and unexpectedly from a cardiac arrest, but the cause of the cardiac arrest can’t be found”.

"A cardiac arrest is when your heart suddenly stops pumping blood around your body. This stops your breathing and starves your brain of oxygen”.

And the teen’s school Mercy College Belfast ·posted online: “It is with great sadness that I am writing to inform you of the sad loss of our Year 9 pupil, Sofia Forgione.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know like me, you will wish to extend your sympathy and condolences to the family at this very difficult time.

"However, as a school community, we would also encourage you to be mindful and respectful of Sofia’s family at this very sad time.

"One of the ways we can do this is by giving the family time and space to process what has happened.

"Sofia was a talented student who will be greatly missed by both staff and pupils and her death is a huge loss, and it is widely felt.

"We will keep Sofia’s family and friends in our thoughts and prayers.