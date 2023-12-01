Fundraising hero John prepares to celebrate 82nd birthday on his annual 'sit-out'

​An indomitable charity fundraiser is preparing to spend his 82nd birthday braving the elements in support of the Southern Area Hospice.

John Dalzell Christmas sit out 2022. Photo: Southern Area Hospice

John Dalzell OBE will be back on the streets of Newry next Saturday for his annual Christmas ‘sit-out,’ and will spend two weeks collecting in aid of his favourite charity. ​

As he has done every year since turning 50 in 1991, John will pitch his instantly recognisable trailer on Hill Street every day between 8am and 4pm (until December 23), hoping to exceed last year’s impressive total of £140,000.

Despite several inquiries about “when he might retire”, John insists he'll continue as long as he can.

“I really don’t know where the years have gone, they have flown by and now I really cannot imagine Christmas without collecting for the Hospice.,” he said.

"Many people ask me when I am stopping but I have no notion of it. I will be there every Christmas for as long as I am able to help the local people who need the Hospice.

"So, if you see me or my team about the town give us a shout – when it’s cold and wet you are what keeps us going.”

The support and warmth of the local community is what keeps him going and in good spirits, John said.

Fundraising officer for the Hospice, James McCaffrey, has praised the remarkable commitmebnt of John and his team.

“John and his dedicated sit-out team are an incredible example of the spirit of giving at Christmas,” he said.

"The amount of time and effort they put into this collection for Southern Area Hospice each year is truly amazing.”

Donations can be cash or via a contactless card machine, with additional collection locations around Newry, including Fiveways Shopping Complex, The Quays Shopping Centre, and Damolly Retail Park.

Phone donations are also possible by contacting James on 028 302 67711, or returning an appeal letter slip if you have received one.

The Hospice service provides specialist palliative care to individuals with complex life-limiting conditions, irrespective of their condition or place of care.

Meanwhile, the current Dean of Belfast, Stephen Forde, is preparing for the annual ‘Black Santa’ sit-out at St Anne’s Cathedral from December 14 to December 24.

This is the appeal’s 47th year, with the tradition of dressing in black for a charity collection started by Dean Sammy Crooks in 1976.

This year’s appeal will help charities supporting local people who have been particularly impacted by the cost of living crisis.

The Belfast Black Santa website adds: “Another focus for this year is people affected by drug abuse and the charities who support them and their families. In addition, the appeal will be providing funds to small charities across Northern Ireland.”

To increase the impact of support for local charities, the Black Santa team this year is inviting applications (up until December 8) from those registered charities whose annual income in 2022 was less than £200,000.