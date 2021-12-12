Funeral arrangements for 12-year-old Co Antrim road victim Aaron Webb

Aaron Webb. Family photo supplied by PSNI

Aaron Webb, from Stoneyford near Lisburn, died after being struck by a van while walking on the Lisburn Road, outside Glenavy on Friday.

Following the incident, a PSNI spokesman said: “Aaron was transported to hospital but, sadly, was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

“The collision took place at approximately 3.30pm.

“We are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area around this time and who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact us on 101. Please quote reference 1069 of 10/12/21.”

A family notice posted on the funeraltimes.com website said: Webb, Aaron. Died 10 December 2021. Tragically as the result of a road accident. Late of Steedstown Road, Stoneyford.

“Beloved son of Brian and Laura, and much loved grandson of Liam and Deirdre Moore. Rest in Peace.

“Aaron will be removed at 10.20am on Tuesday from his grandparents residence, 136 Lisburn Road, Glenavy to St Joseph’s Church, Glenavy for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

“Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and entire family circle.”

