Funeral arrangements for Terry Magee who died suddenly at weekend

The funeral is to take place this week of a Co Armagh man who died tragically at the weekend.

Father-of-two Terry Magee died at his home in Ailsbury Park in the Tagnevan area of Lurgan last Saturday.

Police said a post mortem had taken place after his sudden death.

Mr Magee, who was the son of Colette and the late Colum Magee, had two children Declan and Lucy.

He is also deeply mourned by his brothers Pearse and Patrick.

His funeral is to take place on Wednesday at 9 30am from his mother Colette’s home 8 Oakfield Terrace Lurgan to St Paul’s Church for 10am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St Colman’s Cemetery.

His family has asked for no flowers but donations in lieu if desired to PIPS c/o Jack McLearnon & Son Funeral Directors.